Dream The Electric Sleep launch Let The Flood Light In video

Dream The Electric Sleep have released a video for their track Let The Flood Light In.

It’s lifted from the US outfit’s third album Beneath The Dark Wide Sky, which is out on July 22 via Mutiny Records.

It was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, and guitarrist and vocalist Matt Page praised the music veteran for his work behind the desk on the follow-up to 2014’s Heretics.

He said: “We decided we needed help realising the vision we had for the new album. The songs were different enough from our earlier material that we felt they needed a new treatment and a fresh set of ears to help pull out the strengths and tighten up the ambiguities of each song.

“We contacted several producers we wanted to work with, and sent them the demos. We were thrilled to learn Nick Raskulinecz was interested in working with us. We went to Nashville to meet him and jam at Rock Falcon Studio and had a blast. There was a real chemistry between all of us and we knew we’d found our guy.”

The band have a handful of live dates scheduled in August.

Dream The Electric Sleep Beneath The Dark Wide Sky tracklist

Drift Let The Light Flood In Flight We Who Blackout the Sun Hanging By Time Culling the Herd The Last Psalm to Silence The Good Night Sky Headlights Black Wind All Good Things

Aug 06: Huntington V Club, MW

Aug 20: Lexington Cosmic Charlie’s, KY

Aug 27: Nashville The Basement, TN

Limelight: Dream The Electric Sleep