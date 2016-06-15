Dream Theater stream Hymn Of A Thousand Voices visual promo

Dream Theater have shared a video featuring the tour visuals used for their track Hymn Of A Thousand Voices.

The song is lifted from the band’s latest album, The Astonishing – a concept record which explores a dystopian future where the power of music is used to wage war against an evil empire.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently admitted their next album would be “very different” to their latest studio work.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a question of necessarily topping it. I think this is a particular creative adventure for us, to write a concept album very much like a musical or a rock opera.

“I think that whatever we decide to do next – which we haven’t really decided – will be something very different.

“It’s not going to be another concept album. I don’t think that would be the best thing to do. But it will be some creative adventure that we’ll feel like we want to put our energies behind.”

They’ll tour South America later this month.

Jun 22: Sao Paolo Espaceo Des Americas, Brazil

Jun 23: Rio De Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Jun 25: Curitiba Opera De Arame, Brazil

Jun 28: Buenos Aires Province Luna Park, Argentina

Jul 02: Santiago Theater Coliseo, Chile

Jul 03: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile

Jul 04: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile

Jul 08: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jul 09: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jul 11: Guadalajara Teatro Diana, Mexico

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess launches keyboard festival