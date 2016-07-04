Kansas release clips from The Prelude Implicit

Kansas have released the first teaser clips from upcoming album The Prelude Implicit.

Hear nearly four minutes of music via a band promo page.

Their follow-up to 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere arrives on September 23, featuring 10 all-new tracks co-produced by guitarists Richard Williams and Zak Rizvi with drummer Phil Ehart.

Confirming the launch date last month, Williams said: “This is definitely a Kansas album. Whether it’s the trademark prog epic The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen, the biting rock of Rhythm In The Spirit, or the mindful ballad The Unsung Heroes, there’s something on his album for every kind of Kansas fan.

“After years of pent-up creativity, the entire band is proud of The Prelude Implicit.”

Kansas begin a North American tour in September, marking the 40th anniversary of classic album Leftoverture.

Kansas: The Prelude Implicit tracklist

With This Heart

Visibility Zero

The Unsung Heroes

Rhythm In The Spirit

Refugee

The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen

Camouflage

Surrender

Crowded Isolation

Section 60

Kansas: Leftoverture 40th anniversary tour

Sep 30: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Oct 01: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA

Oct 07: Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Hall, GA

Oct 08: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Oct 21: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 22: Kansas City Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts, MO

Oct 27: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN

Oct 28: Detroit Sound Board At MotorCity Casino Hotel, MI

Oct 30: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Nov 04: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 11: Clearwater Ruth Eckard Hall, FL

Nov 12: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center For Performing Arts, FL

Nov 18: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA

