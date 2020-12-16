Jimmy Eat World announce the Phoenix Sessions, a trio of livestream events

Jimmy Eat World have announced The Phoenix Sessions, a three date livestream series in which they will revisit three chapters in their storied career with performances of fan-favourite albums.

Beginning January 15 with a performance of their tenth studio album Surviving (Chapter X), the series will continue on January 29 with the quartet playing 2004’s Futures (Chapter V) in full, and culminate with a performance of 1999’s Clarity (Chapter III) on February 12.

Recorded at the Icehouse in Phoenix, Arizona, the virtual events will feature the band performing each album in its entirety. Each show will start at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET and will be available on demand for 72 hours after the original stream.

“We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for our fans,” says frontman Jim Adkins. “We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centred around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level. It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year... so here we go!”



The Phoenix Sessions will stream on:

Jan 15 Chapter X - Surviving

Jan 29 Chapter V – Futures

Feb 12 Chapter III – Clarity

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased as a single show or in a three-pack bundle.