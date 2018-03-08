Jeff Hatrix leaves Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead vocalist and co-founder Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, has left the band according to online reports.
Blabbermouth have printed a statement from the singer where he says he’s leaving the Cleveland outfit with a “heavy heart.”
He adds: “It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career.”
Later in his statement, Hatrix praised “the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans” of the band and described his 24-years with the group as a “once-in-a-lifetime privilege.”
In 2015, vocalist Waylon Reavis left the band, citing “irreconcilable differences” for his departure.
There’s been no comment from Mushroomhead at the time of writing, with the band still scheduled to head out on tour over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.
Find a full list of their planned tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Music Lynxx
|Mentor-On-The-Lake, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Alrosa Villa
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sherlocks
|Erie, United States
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PM
|The Cove Nite Club
|Geneva-On-The-Lake, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trixie's Entertainment Complex
|Louisville, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PM
|Fubar
|Saint Louis, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shooters Sports Bar
|Texarkana, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Scout Bar
|Houston, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Trees
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jake's Backroom
|Lubbock, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Studio Seven
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hodi's Half Note
|Fort Collins, United States
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Oriental Theater
|Denver, United States
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Royal Grove
|Lincoln, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Spicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock Garden
|Waterloo, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PM
|The Cabooze
|Minneapolis, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The Annex at the Red Zone
|Madison, United States
|Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Route 20
|Sturtevant, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Odeon
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AM
|Pipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain Chalets
|Pipestem, United States