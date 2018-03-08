Jeff Hatrix leaves Mushroomhead

Mushroomhead vocalist and co-founder Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, has left the band according to online reports.

Blabbermouth have printed a statement from the singer where he says he’s leaving the Cleveland outfit with a “heavy heart.”

He adds: “It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career.”

Later in his statement, Hatrix praised “the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans” of the band and described his 24-years with the group as a “once-in-a-lifetime privilege.”

In 2015, vocalist Waylon Reavis left the band, citing “irreconcilable differences” for his departure.

There’s been no comment from Mushroomhead at the time of writing, with the band still scheduled to head out on tour over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.

Find a full list of their planned tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PM Music Lynxx Mentor-On-The-Lake, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PM Alrosa Villa Columbus, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PM Sherlocks Erie, United States Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PM The Cove Nite Club Geneva-On-The-Lake, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Montage Music Hall Rochester, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Trixie's Entertainment Complex Louisville, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PM Fubar Saint Louis, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Shooters Sports Bar Texarkana, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PM Scout Bar Houston, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Trees Dallas, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Rock Box San Antonio, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Jake's Backroom Lubbock, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PM Brick By Brick San Diego, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PM Studio Seven Seattle, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hodi's Half Note Fort Collins, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The Oriental Theater Denver, United States Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PM Black Sheep Colorado Springs, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM The Royal Grove Lincoln, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Spicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock Garden Waterloo, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PM The Cabooze Minneapolis, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PM The Forge Joliet, United States Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PM The Annex at the Red Zone Madison, United States Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Route 20 Sturtevant, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Odeon Cleveland, United States Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AM Pipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain Chalets Pipestem, United States

Mushroomhead unveil Qwerty vid