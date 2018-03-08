Trending

Jeff Hatrix leaves Mushroomhead

Online reports say that Mushroomhead vocalist and co-founder Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, has left the band

Mushroomhead vocalist and co-founder Jeff Hatrix, aka Jeffrey Nothing, has left the band according to online reports.

Blabbermouth have printed a statement from the singer where he says he’s leaving the Cleveland outfit with a “heavy heart.”

He adds: “It is a decision that I did not make easily, but one I made for reasons that are best for me as an artist and musician at this juncture in my career.”

Later in his statement, Hatrix praised “the craziest, fucking loyal and amazing fans” of the band and described his 24-years with the group as a “once-in-a-lifetime privilege.”

In 2015, vocalist Waylon Reavis left the band, citing “irreconcilable differences” for his departure.

There’s been no comment from Mushroomhead at the time of writing, with the band still scheduled to head out on tour over the coming weeks across the US. They’ll be joined by Vyces, Gabriel And The Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide and Blood Sun.

Find a full list of their planned tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 6:00PMMusic LynxxMentor-On-The-Lake, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 6:00PMAlrosa VillaColumbus, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 8:00PMSherlocksErie, United States
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 6:00PMThe Cove Nite ClubGeneva-On-The-Lake, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 5:00PMMontage Music HallRochester, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMTrixie's Entertainment ComplexLouisville, United States
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:20PMFubarSaint Louis, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMShooters Sports BarTexarkana, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30PMScout BarHouston, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PMTreesDallas, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Rock BoxSan Antonio, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PMJake's BackroomLubbock, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:30PMBrick By BrickSan Diego, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00PMStudio SevenSeattle, United States
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHodi's Half NoteFort Collins, United States
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Oriental TheaterDenver, United States
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00PMBlack SheepColorado Springs, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PMThe Royal GroveLincoln, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMSpicoli"s Grill / The Reverb Rock GardenWaterloo, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:15PMThe CaboozeMinneapolis, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:30PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:30PMThe Annex at the Red ZoneMadison, United States
Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PMRoute 20Sturtevant, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe OdeonCleveland, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00AMPipestem Spa, Event Center and Mountain ChaletsPipestem, United States

