Industrial metal heroes Mushroomhead have released a video for their track Qwerty.

It’s taken from The Righteous & The Butterfly, released last month – the American band’s first album since 2010’s Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children.

The album title is a tribute to original guitarist JJ Righteous, who died in 2010, and Vanessa Solowiow, the band’s photographer, who passed away last year.

Mushroomhead: Qwerty