Singer Waylon Reavis leaves Mushroomhead

Waylon Reavis has left Mushroomhead over “irreconcilable differences.”

The vocalist released a statement to his Facebook fan page where he says his 11-year stint with the band has come to an end, along with his relationship with label Filthy Hands Company. It follows a video in which he said, “I’m not in Mushroomhead, it’s fucking true. I’m out. I told you change was coming.”

The latest statement reads: “Due to irreconcilable differences with band ownership, effective today vocalist Waylon Reavis has severed all ties with Mushroomhead and Filthy Hands Company.

“Waylon is thankful for the opportunity Mushroomhead has provided him the last 11 years and will now be concentrating his time and efforts on another project. Thank you to the fans for all your continued loyalty and support throughout the years.”

Mushroomhead are yet to comment on Reavis’ departure and this week added more dates to their current North American tour.

Earlier this year, frontman Jeffrey Nothing’s wife was diagnosed with cancer and fans set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her treatment.