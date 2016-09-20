James Corden portrays Bowie and Slash in Apple Music advert

Comedian and talk show host James Corden pays tribute to “iconic” rock stars David Bowie and Slash in a new advert for Apple Music.

Corden appears briefly as Bowie and Slash, as well as Scary Spice and Pharrell Williams, in the advert, which can be viewed below.

The advert sees Corden trying to come up with a promotional idea for Apple’s music service and in his first pitch he says: “Okay, here’s your commercial. What if I’m giving birth to Justin Bieber, who’s giving birth to Anthony Kiedis, who’s giving birth to a phone?”

When that idea falls flat, he floats the idea that includes him dressing up as the late Bowie and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Corden is no stranger to the world of rock, with acts including the Red Hot Chili Peppers appearing in the Carpool Karaoke segment of his hit US TV show, The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis later revealed he had helped save a baby’s life in a break from shooting the Carpool Karaoke scenes.

He said: “We all ran across the street, the woman thrust the baby into my arms, the baby was not breathing and I thought, ‘I’m gonna try and do a little baby CPR real quick, see if I can get some air in this kid.’”

The little girl survived and Kiedis said he hoped to go back and visit the family.

