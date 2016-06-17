Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis helps save baby's life

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has revealed that he helped save a baby’s life while recording his stint on the James Corden show.

Kiedis and the band were guests on the Carpool Karaoke section of the The Late Late Show With James Corden this week where they stripped in the car after engaging in a wrestling match on a Los Angeles lawn.

But the vocalist reveals in an interview with Radio X that while taking a break from filming with an impromptu dance-off, a woman came out of a nearby house asking for help as her baby wasn’t breathing.

Kiedis says: “We were going to celebrate with some Mexican food on the corner. And a woman came out of her house, holding a child saying, ‘My baby, my baby, my baby can’t breathe.’

“We all ran across the street, the woman thrust the baby into my arms, the baby was not breathing and I thought, ‘I’m gonna try and do a little baby CPR real quick, see if I can get some air in this kid.’

“I tried to open the mouth, it was locked shut. So I started rubbing the belly, bubbles came out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place, the ambulance showed up and I handed the baby over, who was now breathing and fine, and we went back to Carpool Karaoke.

“It was kind of a beautiful thing that we stopped for the dance-off. The baby needed help and we were there.”

Kiedis adds that, as a father himself, he didn’t think twice about getting involved and he says he will go and visit the mum and baby, called Nina, when he returns home to LA.

He says: “When you’re a dad and someone yells, ‘My baby,’ you jog across the street. Little baby Nina looked at me the whole time until the ambulance guy came.

“I’m gonna knock on the door when I get home. I’m no hero, it was just a dance-off that ended with a seizure baby.”

Meanwhile, RHCP have released a video for their track Dark Necessities, taken from new album The Getaway. It can be viewed below.

