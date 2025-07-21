We've introduced comment sections to our website so you can now comment directly on our stories

Rock music is nothing without its community, and we know that ours has never been shy of sharing an opinion or starting a debate or two. Or three. Or fou...you get the picture. Rock fans love chatting about rock music! It's what we all do best!

To help us connect more with our followers and speak to you all directly while building a new place to talk about the music and culture we love, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and our parent brand Louder have officially introduced commenting to our websites.

That means whenever an article is posted live, you can now immediately add your thoughts, reactions and ideas to the bottom of the post. You can even post comments on this very article if you like! Members of our editorial team will also be floating around to join in the conversation (and to make sure everyone is playing nice...).

Obviously, this isn't going to be a no-holds-barred free-for-all. Hate speech, trolling and any aggressive or antagonistic behaviour won't be tolerated. But, for fans wanting a new place to discuss, debate and, yes, argue about all things rock and alternative, this is your new home.

Commenting on Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog is easy! Register a user account using the option in the top right hand corner of our home page. Once you've done that, go to any article you want to comment on, scroll down until you see the 'Conversation' box just under the article's author bio, and get stuck in. You can also sign straight in to your account there if you get logged out.

All users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms and Conditions.

Occasionally, an article will have comments disabled. There are a variety of reasons this might be, from editorial policy to legal requirements. If you find comments are unavailable, do not attempt to take the conversation elsewhere. Otherwise, have fun, be respectful and see you in the comments section!

Other important info

Comments can be edited or deleted up to five minutes after they are posted

All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray you have the ability to:

- See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you

- Follow/Unfollow Users

- Mute Users

- See where conversations are most active

- Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment

- Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments

- Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow

- Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment

If you have any questions or feedback, email our comment team at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com.