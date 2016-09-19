Lemmy and David Bowie colouring books revealed

Lemmy and David Bowie are the subjects of two new colouring books aimed at adults.

Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy’s life is the subject of Motorhead: Color The Ace Of Spades, while the Bowie version is called David Bowie: Color The Starman.

Both colouring books are available for $15.99 each via Feral House, who describe the Lemmy book as being “about the recently deceased rock legend Lemmy Kilmister, famous for his hard metal and hard living.

“It features drawings from many of his fans as well as many personal stories of his life and work with the bands Hawkwind and Motorhead – and the litres of whiskey he consumed at West Hollywood’s famous Rainbow Bar.

“Included in the book is work by Joe Petagno, who painted the cover of Motorhead’s renowned Orgasmatron album.”

Feral House describe the Bowie book as “the most anticipated of the series as hundreds of Bowie fans have begged for inclusion in the volume.”

Among the featured contributors are Mike Diana, Tony Millionaire, Mica O’Herlihy and Chicago-based music historian Steve Krakow, who draws under the name Plastic Crimewave.

Lemmy died late last year of cancer, just days after his 70th birthday.

Bowie passed away in January after a long battle with cancer, which he kept secret from everybody but his family.

