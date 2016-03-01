Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to launch Beats 1 radio show

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has joined Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station.

His first show under the A Series Of Bleeps With Corey Taylor banner will air tomorrow (March 2) at 10pm EST – 3am GMT, and will run every Wednesday. It’ll then be repeated every Thursday at 9am EST – 2pm GMT.

Slipknot will hit the road with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice & Men across North America this summer. Taylor plans to record the show while on tour, but says he’ll tape the first few episodes in his “bunker.”

He tells Beats 1: “The cool thing is that I’ve got a few months off so I can get settled and get into a groove with it. I think the next few episodes I’m just going to record in my bunker at home.”

For more, visit Apple Music.