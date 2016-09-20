Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace takes on Topshop

Fashion retail giant Topshop has withdrawn a leather jacket from sale after a complaint by Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace.

The leather jacket – which retails at $700 – includes the band’s logo, as well as the logo for The Vandals. But according to Grace, Topshop didn’t get permission to use the Against Me name and logo on the garment.

In a Twitter post, she says: “Hey Topshop, you’re selling a $700 leather jacket with my band’s name on it and you have no permission. Not cool.”

Topshop’s Twitter account responded, saying: “Hi there, we’re looking into this. We have removed the jacket from our website and are currently withdrawing from stores.”

Other big-name retail outlets have used rock bands on garments in the past, with Guns N’ Roses, The Ramones and Nirvana among the acts to feature on items for sale in Topshop, H&M and even Walmart-owned supermarket ASDA.

In 2015, pop star Rihanna won a legal battle against Topshop after they used her image on a T-shirt without her permission.

Earlier this year, a t-shirt featuring pop star Justin Bieber and ‘God Of Fuck’ Marilyn Manson went on sale for $195 via Barneys New York.

And the same store offered a Black Flag t-shirt for sale at $265 and a Joy Division top at $225.

This month, TeamRock exclusively premiered the video for Against Me’s new track 333, taken from seventh album Shape Shift with Me.

The band launch a European tour in December.

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Dec 07: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Dec 08: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Dec 09: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 10: Bristol SWX, UK

Dec 11: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 13: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Dec 14: Brussels Magasin 4, Belgium

Dec 15: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 16: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Dec 17: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Dec 18: Vienna WUK, Austria

Dec 19: Linz Posthof, Austria

Dec 20: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Dec 21: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Dec 22: Berlin SO 36, Germany

