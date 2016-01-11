Brian Eno, Tony Visconti lead Bowie tributes

Brian Eno, Gene Simmons, Jimmy Page, the Rolling Stones and producer Tony Visconti have led tributes to David Bowie, who has died at the age of 69.

Eno and Bowie worked together on the Berlin Trilogy of albums which included 1977’s Low and Heroes and 1979 effort Lodger.

Eno says: “Words cannot express: RIP David Bowie.”

Visconti produced a slew of Bowie albums, from 1969’s Space Oddity through to his latest work ★ (Blackstar), which was only released on January 8, the singer’s 69th birthday.

Visconti says: “He always did what he wanted to do. And he wanted to do it his way and he wanted to do it the best way. His death was no different from his life – a work of art.

“He made Blackstar for us, his parting gift. I knew for a year this was the way it would be. I wasn’t, however, prepared for it. He was an extraordinary man, full of love and life. He will always be with us. For now, it is appropriate to cry.”

Led Zeppelin guitarist Page says Bowie was “an innovator, a unique artist with a vision that changed the face of popular music,” while the Rolling Stones say they’re “shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of our dear friend David Bowie. As well as being a wonderful and kind man, he was an extraordinary artist, and a true original.”

Peter Gabriel expressed his shock at the news, saying: “He meant so much to me and to so many.He was a one-off, a brilliant outlier, always exploring, challenging and inspiring anyone who wanted to push the boundaries of music, art, fashion and society. There are so few artists who can touch a generation as he did, we will miss him badly. Long Live Lazarus.

Queen guitarist Brian May says: “He was a fearsome talent, and the loss to music and culture from his passing is inestimable. In and out of our lives, always challenging and innovative, and… shocking. But this news is hard to take in. I had no idea he was close to death. Would like to have said something. Very sad. Sincere condolences to his family. But what a life. All hail, David Bowie, Star Man, Hero. RIP.

Kiss bassist Simmons described Bowie’s hit Changes and his Ziggy Stardust era as a “major influence” on him, adding: “David Bowie, you will be sorely missed.”

Other names from the rock world to pay tribute include Pixies, Queens Of The Stone Age, Gerard Way, Myles Kennedy and Pharrell Williams.

British astronaut Tim Peake posted a tweet from the International Space Station, saying: “Saddened to hear David Bowie has lost his battle with cancer – his music was an inspiration to many.” Fellow astronaut Chris Hadfield – who famously covered Space Oddity from space – says: ”Ashes to ashes, dust to stardust. Your brilliance inspired us all. Goodbye Starman.”

Brixton venues the Ritzy Cinema and the O2 Academy have updated their signage in honour of Bowie. The Ritzy’s what’s on banner reads: “David Bowie, our Brixton boy, RIP,” while the Academy’s says: “Forever our hero – David Bowie.”

As well as his remarkable music career, Bowie was active in the world of film and television. Hollywood personalities including director Judd Apatow and actors Mark Ruffalo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also paid tribute.

Bowie was born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947, in London. He died on January 10 after an 18-month battle with cancer, his son Duncan Jones confirmed this morning.