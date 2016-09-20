Body Count’s Ice-T recalls battling ‘full-blown diarrhoea’ onstage

Ice-T says he narrowly avoided a diarrhoea disaster when he and Body Count played the Lollapalooza festival in the 90s.

Speaking on US chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers, he says the experience means he now never eats before hitting the stage in case he is similarly caught short.

Ice-T recalls: “I don’t eat before shows – I had a bad experience one time I was at Lollapalooza back in the day and a lady served us gumbo during lunch. I went on stage in front of 20,000 people with full-blown diarrhoea.

“Imagine standing onstage holding your butt cheeks while you’re trying to tell people to go crazy. When the show was over, one fart would have been a disaster. Never again.”

Body Count are planning on releasing their new album Bloodlust next year via Century Media. It’ll feature guest vocals by Max Cavalera on the track All Love Is Lost. They’ll also tour with Megadeth next year.

Speaking about Body Count, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine said: “It’s not your normal metal band, it’s cool to see somebody crossing over from the hip-hop world into the metal world. I think it’s great to be open-minded about different people from different backgrounds.”

Further Bloodlust album details will be revealed in due course.

