Iron Maiden announce The Book Of Souls live package

Iron Maiden have announced that they’ll release a live package celebrating their 16th studio album The Book Of Souls.

Titled The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter, it will feature 15 tracks recorded on the band’s world tour in support of the record and will be available on November 17 via Warner Music/BMG on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl audio formats, with the concert film available to stream free online or as a digital download.

Bassist Steve Harris, who co-produced the album with Tony Newton, says: “We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world.

“This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken.”

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood adds: “The Book Of Souls World Tour was a huge undertaking – not least for Bruce who started the tour singing in public for the very first time since recovering from throat cancer.

“He also piloted Ed-Force One, upgraded last year from a Boeing 757 to a 747 so we could go further and faster to visit some fantastic cities and fans all round the world. This year continued that excitement bringing us our most successful North American and UK tours ever.”

He continues: “It was a very special tour in a great many ways so we felt we wanted to document it for both ourselves and for our fans. Steve has done an incredible job putting together this set from cities around the world and we’ve made sure the deluxe CD will be available in a matching book format to The Book of Souls release.

“On top of all that the release will be celebrated by an event that is a Maiden first – a free live streaming premiere of the concert film, as a thank you to our loyal fans around the world.

“We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour.”

Further details on this one-off event will be revealed in the near future via the band’s website.

Find a list of tracks and the cities they were recorded in below, along with the cover art and CD and vinyl packages.

Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter tracklist

If Eternity Should Fail - Sydney, Australia Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa Wrathchild - Dublin, Ireland Children of the Damned - Montreal, Canada Death or Glory - Wroclaw, Poland The Red and the Black - Tokyo, Japan The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador Powerslave - Trieste, Italy The Great Unknown - Newcastle, UK The Book of Souls - Donington, UK Fear of the Dark - Fortaleza, Brazil Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina Number of the Beast - Wacken, Germany Blood Brothers - Donington, UK Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

