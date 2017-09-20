Could Rammstein’s next album be their last?

Rammstein’s guitarist Richard Kruspe says that the band’s long awaited next album could be their last.

In May, he and fellow guitarist Paul Landers told Metal Hammer that work was continuing on the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe Ist Für Alle Da – with Landers saying that their goal was to “try unusual methods, new ideas, and change the path that one usually has” and make the record a “milestone” in their career.

And in a recent interview at Spain’s Resurrection Fest, Kruspe reports that he hopes to start recording in 2018, but it could be their final album.

He says (via Diffuser): “I just feel like, for some reason, that it’s going to be the last record we do. That’s a feeling, I can be wrong – but at the moment, I feel like this is maybe the last shot we have.

“I want to give 200% and make it as good as it can be. When I listen to the stuff, there’s so much potential. I’m very pleased about what we’re doing at the moment, so I’m looking forward to starting recording maybe next year.”

Kruspe says he had reservations about returning to the studio, reporting that the band almost split recording their last album and adds: “It’s always very stressful and painful.”

He continues: “We came up with an agreement to only record maybe five songs and not put any pressure on us. We started two years ago and just playing with the guys was very natural and I had a lot of fun.

“Since then we’ve created around 28 ideas. We’ve managed to move back to the beginning of the world of Rammstein where we basically are very emotional and very enthusiastic about writing again. It feels like a circle – almost that we’ve started from zero again.”

In May, Rammstein released live package Rammstein: Paris via Spinefarm Records. The performance was captured on their Made In Germany 1995-2011 tour which saw the band play 78 shows across Europe and 21 more in North America.

