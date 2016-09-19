In Flames release video for new single The End

In Flames have released a video for their new single The End.

The track is taken from the Swedish band’s upcoming 12th album Battles, due for release on November 11 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte says: “The End is a fairly straightforward In Flames song. Having said that, it has a really positive vibe. It’s not a slash-your-wrists kind of vibe – it makes you realise to just make sure you appreciate that moment.”

Meanwhile, In Flames have confirmed Joe Rickard as their new drummer, replacing Daniel Svensson who left the group late last year.

In Flames say: “From February to April of 2016 we recorded our newest album Battles with legendary producer, Howard Benson. Howard introduced us to one of his trusted and so talented studio drummers, Joe Rickard.

“Joe had such natural talent behind the kit – it seemed effortless. Once we witnessed him laying down drums to our own songs with parts we couldn’t have imagined better ourselves — we knew we had to have him join In Flames.

“We are proud and excited to finally announce that Joe Rickard will be taking over the drums for In Flames. We feel by adding such a talented and pure musician to our band and brotherhood that we are doing Daniel a great justice in ensuring his hard work and talent will continue on.

“Daniel, thank you for your incredible talent and time dedicated to this band and family that is In Flames. We are so honoured to have had the privilege of playing music with you all of these years and we couldn’t have achieved so much without you.”

In Flames release live package Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg on September 23. They tour the UK in January of next year.

Nov 06: Mihama Knotfest, Japan

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Music Festival, FL

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square, UK

