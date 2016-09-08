In Flames producer praises band’s work ethic

In Flames producer Howard Benson has praised the Swedish outfit’s work ethic while they were in the studio.

He was behind the desk for the band’s upcoming 12th album Battles, which is set for release on November 11 via Eleven Seven Music.

And although he hadn’t worked with them before, Benson reports they’ve become friends since he helped them on the follow-up to 2014’s Siren Charms.

Benson says: “They spent a lot of time writing this record. We decided we were going to focus mostly on the songwriting, then the studio stuff would be pretty easy to do.

“They were really open-minded to putting the time in. In fact, every weekend when they weren’t working, they were literally working the entire weekend, writing material. I’ve got to give the band a lot of credit for that.”

Benson calls Bjorn Gelotte “an amazing guitar player” and reports he had fun watching him layering his guitar tracks in the studio, and adds: “I probably worked more with vocalist Anders Friden and I really got to understand his point of view, about what he was talking about.

“I liked the band so much, I actually went to Sweden to visit them a month ago.”

In Flames recently released streams of album tracks The Truth and The End.

Before Battles launches, the band will issue their Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg DVD on September 23.

They’ll head out for a run of dates in November and January.

The Battles cover art

Nov 06: Mihama Knotfest, Japan

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Music Festival, FL

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London Peninsula Square, UK

