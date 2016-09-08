In Flames album review – Sounds From The Heart Of Gothenburg

Recorded just before the departure of long-serving drummer Daniel Svensson, this live recording of In Flames’ final gig of 2014 acts as both a marker for the end of an era, and testament to the Gothenbur veterans’ under-appreciated but solid 21st-century output, with only Resin from 1999’s Colony making an appearance from the 90s.

Above all, the setlist demonstrates the band’s goals of evolution over nostalgia, as well as self-confidence in their ability to remain pioneers and accomplished songwriters.

A celebration in every sense, the band play like the experienced, tight unit they are, with Anders Fridén in fine voice, adding real weight to Everything’s Gone and the melodic clout of With Eyes Wide Open from 2014’s Siren Charms. As with all In Flames gigs these days, there’s an exemplary light show and pyro to match the massive arena’s ecstatic reception to each song, with the cameras giving a feel for just how big the Scandinavium venue is, as well as getting mucky in the pit. The cheers for brooding The Chosen Pessimist and thunderous closer Take This Life cap another accomplished landmark for this enduring band.