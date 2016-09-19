Amon Amarth in video for Raise Your Horns

Amon Amarth have released a video for their track Raise Your Horns.
The promo features live footage from the band’s shows this year in San Diego, London, Paris, Tilburg, Berlin and at Hellfest in France. Fans, artists, actors and sports stars also feature in the clip, all raiding their horns to Amon Amarth.
King Diamond, Zakk Wylde and Dave Mustaine appear in the video, as do members of Slayer, Disturbed, Machine Head, Behemoth and other.
MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, Olympic swimmer Paul Biedermann, and NHL player Mike McKenna also star, alongside Orange Is The New Black’s Jessica Pimentel.
Raise Your Horns is taken from Amon Amarth’s most recent album Jomsviking, released earlier this year via Metal Blade Records.
Amon Amarth previously asked fans to submit footage of them raising their metal horns for the video. Some of those clips can be seen in the final product below.
On the concept behind the album, frontman Johan Hegg previously said: “The Jomsvikings were a shadowy and legendary sect of Viking mercenaries, as shrouded in myth now as they were when they fought across Europe and the Middle East.
“Ruthless and deadly warriors who fought for the highest bidder, their code was simple – show no fear, never retreat, defend your brothers, and when called upon, avenge their deaths.”
He added: “I felt we were finally ready to use their story as the jumping off point for an Amon Amarth album. The Jomsvikings and their world is the background for the story of a young man that is in love with a girl but unfortunately she’s being married off.”
Amon Amarth have a string of tour dates still to come this year.
Amon Amarth European tour 2016
Oct 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 31: Manchester Academy
Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street
Nov 04: London Roundhouse
Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 10: Porto Coliseu do Porto, Portugal
Nov 11: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland
Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria
Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania
Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland
Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark