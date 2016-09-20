In Flames, Hellyeah announce co-headline tour

Hellyeah and In Flames have announced a co-headline tour of North America for later this year.

The shows are billed as the Forged In Fire Tour, and will see From Ashes To New and Source join them on the run of shows, which will get under way on November 14 at Silver Spring’s Fillmore.

Tickets go on sale from 10am local time on September 23.

Hellyeah released their fifth album Undeniable in June this year, and last month issued a lyric video for Startariot. The album also includes a cover of the Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore, which features an archive guitar track by Vinne Paul’s late brother Dimebag Darrell Abbot.

Earlier this week, In Flames launched a video for The End, lifted from upcoming 12th album Battles, which is scheduled for a November 11 release via Nuclear Blast. They also confirmed Joe Rickard as their new drummer, replacing Daniel Svensson who left the group late last year.

The Forged In Fire poster

Hellyeah, In Flames Forged In Fire tour

Nov 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 16: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Nov 18: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Nov 19: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Nov 20: Boston House of Blues, MA

Nov 22: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 23: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 25: Detroit The Crofoot, MI

Nov 26: Fort Wayne The Hub, IN

Nov 27: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Nov 29: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 30: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 01: Kalamazoo State Theater, MI

Dec 03: Saint Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Dec 04: Green Bay The Sandlot, WI

Dec 06: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Dec 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 09: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Dec 10: Chico Senator Theater, CA

Dec 11: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 13: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Dec 14: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Dec 16: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Dec 17: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Dec 18: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Dec 19: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Hellyeah release 360° lyric video for new track X

In Flames and the importance of Gothenburg on metal