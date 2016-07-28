Hellyeah release video for track featuring Dimebag

Hellyeah have launched a video for their cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore – featuring guitar work by late Pantera icon DImebag Darrell Abbott.

He and brother Vinnie Paul – Hellyeah’s drummer – recorded their own version of the song before Dimebag was shot dead on stage in 2004. The master was adapted for inclusion in the new performance, which appears on Hellyeah’s latest album Undeniable.

Guitarist Tom Maxwell recently said of the album: “It’s just an honest record, man. I think we just matured. We’re writing some of the most savage music – we’re digging deep and reinventing ourselves on some things.”

