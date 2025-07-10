Eivør signs new deal with Nuclear Blast Records and announces European tour
Faroese art rocker Eivør will tour throughout Europe in Autumn 2025 and will release a new album in 2026
Faroese art rocker Eivør has announced that she has signed to Nuclear Blast Records, home to Enslaved, Nightwish, Alcest, Green Lung, Pallbearer, Auri, Gaupa and more.
At the same time, Eivør has announced her 2025 European Tour for September and October, which will feature special guest, Icelandic singer Ásgeir and support from her younger sister Elinborg. You can watch a trailer for the tour below. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
“Signing with Nuclear Blast feels like a natural next step,” says Eivør. “My music has always lived in the space between worlds and I’m honoured to join a label that embraces artistic freedom and is passionate about my music. I'm already deep into writing new material, and I can’t wait to share what’s coming next.”
Eivør is currently working on her new studio album, the follow-up to last year's acclaimed Enn, which she will release through her new label in 2026.
“I had the good fortune of witnessing Eivør deliver a mesmerising set to an absolutely bewitched crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London a couple of years ago, and after seeing the effect her unique voice and artistry had on the entire audience (myself included), I just knew that we had to work with her," says Nuclear Blast's Head of A&R Europe, Nathan Barley Phillips. "We very much welcome Eivor into the fold here at Nuclear Blast and we cannot wait to start work on her new album!"
EIVØR EUROPEAN TOUR 2025
Sep 19: BEL Ghent De Vooruit
Sep 20: UK Bristol Electric Bristol
Sep 21: UK Manchester New Century Hall
Sep 22: UK Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
Sep 23: UK London, Electric Brixton
Sep 25: UK Amsterdam Paradiso
Sep 26: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Sep 27: GER Frankfurt ZOOM
Sep 28: FRA Paris Casino de Paris
Sep 30: FRA Metz La BAM
Oct 1: FRA Rouen Le 106
Oct 2: FRA Marseille Espace Julien
Oct 3: FRA Toulouse, Interference
Oct 4: POR Porto Hard Club
Oct 5: POR Lisbon República da Música
Oct 7: SPA Madrid Mon Live
Oct 8: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2
Oct 10: SWI Pratteln z7 Konzertfabrik
Oct 11: AUT Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei
Oct 12: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn
Oct 14: POL Krakow Klub Studio
Oct 15: CZE Prague ROXY
Oct 16: GER Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt
Oct 17: GER Hamburg DOCKS
Oct 18: DEN Copenhagen Poolen
Oct 19: SWE Lund Mejeriet
Oct 21: FIN Helsinki House of Culture
Oct 22: FIN Tampere Tavara Asema
Oct 24: SWE Gothenburg Filmstudion
Oct 25: SWE Stockholm Fållan
Oct 26: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.