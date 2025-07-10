Eivør signs new deal with Nuclear Blast Records and announces European tour

Faroese art rocker Eivør has announced that she has signed to Nuclear Blast Records, home to Enslaved, Nightwish, Alcest, Green Lung, Pallbearer, Auri, Gaupa and more.

At the same time, Eivør has announced her 2025 European Tour for September and October, which will feature special guest, Icelandic singer Ásgeir and support from her younger sister Elinborg. You can watch a trailer for the tour below. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

“Signing with Nuclear Blast feels like a natural next step,” says Eivør. “My music has always lived in the space between worlds and I’m honoured to join a label that embraces artistic freedom and is passionate about my music. I'm already deep into writing new material, and I can’t wait to share what’s coming next.”

Eivør is currently working on her new studio album, the follow-up to last year's acclaimed Enn, which she will release through her new label in 2026.

“I had the good fortune of witnessing Eivør deliver a mesmerising set to an absolutely bewitched crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London a couple of years ago, and after seeing the effect her unique voice and artistry had on the entire audience (myself included), I just knew that we had to work with her," says Nuclear Blast's Head of A&R Europe, Nathan Barley Phillips. "We very much welcome Eivor into the fold here at Nuclear Blast and we cannot wait to start work on her new album!"

EIVØR 2025 EU TOUR Trailer - YouTube Watch On

EIVØR EUROPEAN TOUR 2025

Sep 19: BEL Ghent De Vooruit

Sep 20: UK Bristol Electric Bristol

Sep 21: UK Manchester New Century Hall

Sep 22: UK Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

Sep 23: UK London, Electric Brixton

Sep 25: UK Amsterdam Paradiso

Sep 26: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Sep 27: GER Frankfurt ZOOM

Sep 28: FRA Paris Casino de Paris

Sep 30: FRA Metz La BAM

Oct 1: FRA Rouen Le 106

Oct 2: FRA Marseille Espace Julien

Oct 3: FRA Toulouse, Interference

Oct 4: POR Porto Hard Club

Oct 5: POR Lisbon República da Música

Oct 7: SPA Madrid Mon Live

Oct 8: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2

Oct 10: SWI Pratteln z7 Konzertfabrik

Oct 11: AUT Vienna Ottakringer Brauerei

Oct 12: GER Stuttgart LKA Longhorn

Oct 14: POL Krakow Klub Studio

Oct 15: CZE Prague ROXY

Oct 16: GER Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt

Oct 17: GER Hamburg DOCKS

Oct 18: DEN Copenhagen Poolen

Oct 19: SWE Lund Mejeriet

Oct 21: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

Oct 22: FIN Tampere Tavara Asema

Oct 24: SWE Gothenburg Filmstudion

Oct 25: SWE Stockholm Fållan

Oct 26: NOR Oslo Sentrum Scene

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors