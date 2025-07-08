Seattle rock icons Heart have added another string of dates to their 2025 touring schedule. The new dates begin on November 12 with the first of three shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, NV, wrap up on December 21 at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN, and include a hometown show on November 23 at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Cheap Trick have been confirmed as support at the shows in Anaheim, Omaha, Seattle and Green Bay, while tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11 at 10am local.

"This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go," says guitarist Nancy Wilson. "Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!”

"Heart personifies rock," says singer Ann Wilson, clearly keen to add to the hyperbole. "Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years it has always remained up to the moment and true to its self.

"The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I'm very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It's magic!”

The new dates are in addition to Heart's previously announced shows in August, but the band have not yet confirmed a return to Europe to fulfil their cancelled 2024 tour. Full dates below.

Heart: 2025 Tour

Aug 08: Quincy Gorge Amphitheatre, WA *

Aug 10: San Francisco Chase Center, CA ^

Aug 12: Bakersfield Dignity Health Arena, CA ^

Aug 13: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA ^

Aug 15: Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA #

Aug 16: Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center, AZ ^

Aug 18: Loveland Blue Arena, CO ^

Aug 19: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Aug 21: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO ^

Aug 23: Des Moines Des Moines Civic Center, IA #

Aug 24: Moline Vibrant Arena at the Mark, IL ^

Aug 26: Akron E.J. Thomas Hall: The University of Akron, OH #

Aug 27: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA, #

Aug 29: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY ^

Aug 30: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY +

Nov 12: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV #

Nov 14: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV #

Nov 15: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV Las Vegas #

Nov 18: Anaheim HONDA Center, CA ∞

Nov 21: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA #

Nov 23: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA ∞

Dec 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE ∞

Dec 04: Green Bay Resch Center, WI ∞

Dec 06: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, IN #

Dec 08: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH #

Dec 10: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH +

Dec 12: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT *

Dec 17: Richmond Altria Theater, VA #

Dec 19: Danville Caesars Virginia, VA #

Dec 21: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN #

# 'An Evening With Heart' show

^ with Todd Rundgren

∞ with Cheap Trick

* support not yet announced

+ special guest to be announced

Tickets are on sale now.