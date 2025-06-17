"This line-up represents the present and future of heavy music." Trivium announce Ascend Above The Ashes tour with Jinjer and Heriot in support

Trivium have announced that they will tour North America later this year with Jinjer and Heriot in support.

The Florida quartet's Ascend Above The Ashes tour will kick off at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Halloween, October 31, and run through to December 14, when they will return to their home state to play the Hard Rock Live club in Orlando.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally bring this monstrous tour to life - Trivium headlining this fall across North America with the unstoppable force of Jinjer and the crushing energy of Heriot," says frontman Matt Heafy. "Every night is going to be an absolute onslaught of riffs, sweat, and connection with our fans. This line-up represents the present and future of heavy music, and we're honored to share the stage with such ferocious talent. See you in the pit."

Oct 31: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC



Nov 01: VA Beach The Dome, VA

Nov 02: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 04: London Centennial Hall, Canada

Nov 06: Québec Videotron Centre, Canada

Nov 07: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Nov 08: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 10: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

Nov 11: Buffalo Buffalo River Works, NY

Nov 12: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Nov 14: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, IN

Nov 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI

Nov 16: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 18: Indianapolis The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Nov 19: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Nov 20: Minneapolis Uptown Theater, MN*

Nov 22: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Nov 24: Edmonton Midway Music Hall, Canada

Nov 25: Calgary Grey Eagle Events Centre, Canada

Nov 26: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Nov 28: Spokane The Podium, WA

Nov 29: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID



Dec 01: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT *

Dec 03: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Dec 05: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Dec 06: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Dec 07: Fayetteville JJ's Live, AR

Dec 09: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Dec 10: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 12: New Orleans The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Dec 13: Dothan The Plant, AL

Dec 14: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL



* = Jinjer not playing

A general on-sale for the tour will begin on June 20 at 10am, local time, but fans can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets starting today using code ASCEND at trivium.org

Before launching their North American tour, Trivium will play shows in Europe in August.



They will headline the opening night of Bloodstock festival on August 7.