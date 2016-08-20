Hellyeah release Startariot lyric video

Hellyeah have released a lyric video for their track Startariot.

It appears on fifth album Undeniable, which was launched in June via Eleven Seven.

Speaking before its release, guitarist Tom Maxwell said of the follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood: “There’s a lot of new stuff coming out that we’ve never tried before, and a lot of heavy shit. It’s going to be moody, it’s going to be dark, it’s going to be crushing, it’s going to be heartbreaking, it’s going to be everything.

“It’s a proper take-off from our last record, but with a lot of new surprises, musically and lyrically. We are moving forward with the path that we’ve taken with Blood For Blood. It’s a really, really savage album.”

Undeniable includes a cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore, featuring an archive guitar track by drummer Vinnie Paul’s later brother Dimebag Darrell Abbot. Paul said: “When we listened it totally gave me goosebumps. We’ve always felt like he’s been a part of this band. And for people to be able to hear him again in 2016 puts a big smile on my face.”

Hellyeah: Undeniable tracklist

X

Scratch A Lie

Be Undeniable

Human

Leap of Faith

Blood Plague

I Don’t Care Anymore

Live Or Die

Love Falls

Startariot

Grave

