Gojira release video for The Shooting Star

Gojira have released a video for their track The Shooting Star.

It’s the opening song on the French metal outfit’s sixth album Magma, which was released earlier this year, and the video was directed and animated by Markus Hofko.

Gojira previously made The Shooting Star available to stream.

Speaking to Metal Hammer at this summer’s Bloodstock festival, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier said the band had considered releasing an EP of material that was recorded for Magma but didn’t make it on to the record.

He said: “We wrote a lot of songs for Magma that didn’t make it on to the record so we have that material still spinning in our heads. We did consider putting some of it out on an EP but we will see what happens.

“We talk about new material often because we don’t want to wait too long before we put out the next record. We want to keep going with new songs and be progressive.

“We definitely feel very inspired. When I listen to Magma I hear things and get little ideas that could lead to other songs.”

In July, Metal Hammer fans voted Magma their favourite album of 2016 so far. Gojira have a string of tour dates still to come this year, including a European run with Alter Bridge and Volbeat.

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK (with Alter Bridge, Volbeat, Like A Storm)

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland (with Alter Bridge, Like A Storm)

