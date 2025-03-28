Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom

Up From the Bottom will appear on a deluxe edition of last year's From Zero album

Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park have released their first new song since last year's comeback album From Zero. Up From The Bottom is available on streaming platforms now, and will also appear on a deluxe edition of the album scheduled to arrive on May 16.

“We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero," says guitarist/vocalist Mike Shinoda. “This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for. Thank you for listening."

When asked about the single by Billboard last month, Linkin Park DJ Joe Hahn responded, "In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made," while Shinoda called the accompanying clip "one of the best we've ever had."

The band teased the release of Up From The Bottom in the second part of a short YouTube documentary about their upcoming world tour released earlier this month. The film ended with Shinoda and lead singer Emily Armstrong recording what sounded like a new song, which can now be revealed to be the new single.

Linkin Park's 2025 schedule will kick off on April 26 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before heading to Europe in June. The band will return to North America for more shows at the end of that month, before South American dates in October and November. Full dates below.

Up From The Bottom (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park - YouTube Up From The Bottom (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park - YouTube
Linkin Park: 2025 tour dates

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^
Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^
May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^
May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^
May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^
May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^
May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *
May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *
Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *
Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~
Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~
Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland
Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France *
Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *
Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $
Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&
Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&
Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *
Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *
Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&
Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +
Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +
Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +
Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +
Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +
Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +
Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +
Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #
Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #
Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #
Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #
Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #
Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #
Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #
Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #
Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #
Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #
Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&
Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &
Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &
Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &
Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &
Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia
Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru
Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina
Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile
Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil
Nov 10: São Paulo TBA, Brazil
Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil
Nov 15: Porto Alegre TBA, Brazil

Festival performance *
With Queens Of The Stone Age !
With Spiritbox $
With AFI =
With Architects ~
With Grandson ^
With Jean Dawson #
With Jpegmafia &
With Pvris +

Tickets are on sale now.

