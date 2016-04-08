Hellyeah's Undeniable set for June release

Hellyeah have announced they’ll release their fifth album Undeniable on June 3.

The band also shared the release artwork and a snippet of new track Scratch A Lie. The record can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Guitarist Tom Maxwell says of the follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood: “There’s a lot of new stuff coming out that we’ve never tried before, and a lot of heavy shit. It’s going to be moody, it’s going to be dark, it’s going to be crushing, it’s going to be heartbreaking, it’s going to be everything.

“So it’s going to be a proper take-off from our last record, but with a lot of new surprises, musically and lyrically. We are moving forward with the path that we’ve taken with Blood For Blood. It’s a really, really savage album, and we’re really excited for fans to hear it.”

Hellyeah! will kick off a string of US shows later this month, which includes the Hellpop tour with In This Moment, Shaman Harvest and more acts in June.

Hellyeah Undeniable tracklist

!

X

Scratch A Lie

Be Unden!able

Human

Leap of Faith

Blood Plague

I Don’t Care Anymore

Live Or Die

Love Falls

10-34

STARTARIOT

Grave

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 03: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 04: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

May 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 10: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 11: Traverse City Ground Zero Nightclub, MI

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rock Fest, IA

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 20: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

May 21: Columbus Rock on The Range, OH

May 22: Knoxville The International, TN

May 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 25: Arlington Heights H.O.M.E, IL

May 27: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

May 31: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 01: Salt Lake City The Complex-Rockwell, UT

Jun 03: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jun 04: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Jun 05: Las Vegas The Foundry At SLS, NV

Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL