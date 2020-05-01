Haken launch video for melancholy new single Canary Yellow

Haken have released a video for their brand new single Canary Yellow.

It’s the second track taken from the band’s upcoming album Virus, which is set to arrive on June 5 through InsideOut Music. The UK outfit shared lead single Prosthetic last month.

Speaking about the new track, Haken say: “For Canary Yellow, we went in a more alternative direction, since we’re all big fans of bands like Radiohead, Elbow and Peter Gabriel. Those are artists who can portray quite dark subject matter through really beautiful music.

“Since the Virus album is intended to be a metaphor for various negative tropes of society, we wanted to explore this idea in a variety of ways.

“Canary Yellow deals with the suppression of physical and mentally abusive relationships – something that can often remain hidden behind a seemingly happy facade.”

As for the video, the band say: “We once again returned to long-time visual collaborators Crystal Spotlight for this ambitious animation and we're absolutely thrilled with how well the visuals complement and enhance the atmosphere of the song.

“The video shows a seemingly idyllic family environment, but with a sense of sadness beneath the surface and absolute devastation looming on the horizon. They go about their day oblivious to the fact that they are mannequins living in a 1950s style ‘Doom Town‘ experiment.”

Haken collaborators Blacklake have designed the visuals and artwork for the album, which will be released on CD, limited edition 2CD, gatefold 2LP/DC and on digital and streaming platforms.

Haken: Virus

Haken are preparing to release their new studio album Virus in June. The follow-up to 2018's Vector will include the lead singles Prosthetic and Canary Yellow.View Deal

Haken: Virus

1. Prosthetic

2. Invasion

3. Carousel

4. The Strain

5. Canary Yellow

6. Messiah Complex i: Ivory Tower

7. Messiah Complex ii: A Glutton for Punishment

8. Messiah Complex iii: Marigold

9. Messiah Complex iv: The Sect

10. Messiah Complex v: Ectobius Rex

11. Only Stars