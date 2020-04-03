Haken announce new album Virus and share video for Prosthetic

Haken have revealed details on their brand new studio album titled Virus.

The follow-up to 2018’s Vector will be released on June 5 through InsideOut Music, with Ross Jennings, Richard Henshall, Charlie Griffiths, Diego Tejeida, Conner Green and Ray Hearne also launching a video for the lead single Prosthetic.

Haken say: “Prosthetic was the first song we completed during the Virus writing sessions and we always felt it would be the perfect opener for the album. It’s a very guitar heavy track with its roots in 80s thrash riffing, but with the unconventional rhythmic twists and turns we often like to explore in Haken.

“We sadly never had a Jeff Hanneman and Robert Fripp collaboration, but this song at least draws on inspiration from them both!

“Lyrically the song is a bridge between our two albums Vector and Virus. The message was brilliantly brought to life by video director Vicente Cordero, who also beautifully captured the live energy of the band in a way that both enhances the song, and perfectly sets the scene for what’s to come.”

As for the ideas behind Virus, drummer Hearne reveals: “Since releasing The Mountain in 2013, one question has been asked of us time and time again: ‘Who is the Cockroach King?’

“This is something we were interested in exploring more deeply too, so we essentially did that through our music – elaborating and expanding upon the intervallic, harmonic, rhythmic and lyrical themes of that song. The end result is in an arc which spans across two albums Vector and Virus.”

Longtime Haken collaborators Blacklake have designed the visuals and artwork for the album, which will be released on CD, limited edition 2CD, gatefold 2LP/DC and on digital and streaming platforms.

Virus is now available to pre-order from InsideOut Music.

Haken: Virus

1. Prosthetic

2. Invasion

3. Carousel

4. The Strain

5. Canary Yellow

6. Messiah Complex i: Ivory Tower

7. Messiah Complex ii: A Glutton for Punishment

8. Messiah Complex iii: Marigold

9. Messiah Complex iv: The Sect

10. Messiah Complex v: Ectobius Rex

11. Only Stars