Guns N’ Roses to play New Zealand

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed two New Zealand shows as part of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

They’ll appear in Wellington on February 2 and Auckland on February 4 next year, following 12 dates in South America, three in Japan and ahead of five in Australia.

The announcement comes after original drummer Steven Adler made this third appearance with the reunion lineup that features Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

He’d previously appeared in Cincinnati on July 6, then in Nashville on July 9. He returned during the band’s homecoming show in Los Angeles on August 19 (Friday) where he once again played Out Ta Get Me and My Michelle. Video footage of his cameo can be viewed below.

Guitarist Slash recently admitted that even the band members had been “pretty positive” a reunion would never happen, and that the results had left them with blown minds.

Production manager Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth has said that the Not In This Lifetime road trip, which just completed its North American run, will continue “far into” next year.

No European dates have yet been announced, but bookmakers have made Guns N’ Roses favourites to headline 2017’s Glastonbury festival, and Download festival boss Andy Copping said in June that it would be “an amazing thing” to secure them for Donington next year.

Frontman Rose returns to AC/DC for 10 US shows between August 27 and September 20.

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Guns N' Roses come home to LA: review and gallery