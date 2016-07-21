Axl Rose reflects on AC/DC’s longevity

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has discussed AC/DC’s longevity as he gears up for a run of US shows with the Australian giants.

They’ll play 10 concerts starting next month with Rose performing in place of Brian Johnson, who was forced to bow out in March to avoid suffering a total loss of hearing.

In the video below, Rose says: “Everybody has an AC/DC story. Every person knows some time in their life, there was an AC/DC song that they did something with. They have a memory attached to it.”

Guitarist Angus Young adds that the band’s fans still drive them, saying: “The fun part is, when we get on the stage, seeing it come to life in front of the audience.”

Bassist Cliff Williams this month announced he’s planning to retire after the US tour.

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

