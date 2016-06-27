Guns N' Roses favourites to headline Glastonbury 2017

British bookies have made Guns N’ Roses favourites to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival.

The day after this year’s Glasto at Worthy Farm was closed by a headline performance by Coldplay, bookies William Hill made the reunited GNR 8⁄ 11 favourites to headline the 2017 event.

Kasabian are priced at 5⁄ 4 to headline any of the three nights in 2017, with Radiohead and The Stone Roses joint third favourites at 2⁄ 1 . The Foo Fighters are priced at 3⁄ 1 .

William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly says: “After yet another successful Glastonbury, all thoughts will already be turning towards 2017’s festival and it looks likely that a couple of recently reformed bands – Guns N’ Roses and The Stone Roses – may be headlining the Pyramid Stage next summer.”

The Who, Manic Street Preachers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen, The Prodigy and Justin Bieber are among the other acts in the running for headline slots at Glastonbury next year.

Download festival boss Andy Copping has already declared his desire to have Guns N’ Roses play at Donington in 2017. He told TeamRock: “I’d love to have the reformed Guns N’ Roses here, who knows? I’m certainly not giving any clues and I’ve not booked them, but that would be an amazing thing.

“I don’t know what the plans are for them for 2017, but we’re here. Axl, Slash, Duff – you’re more than welcome.”

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and played at Coachella and in Las Vegas ahead of their Not In This Lifetime tour, which kicked off last week.

Frontman Rose has also been working with AC/DC, filling in for Brian Johnson who was ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf.

Coldplay, Adele and Muse headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glasto this year. Jeff Lynne’s ELO played the legends slot on Sunday.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 24: New York East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Axl Rose presents new material to Guns N' Roses bandmates