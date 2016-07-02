Slash: Guns N’ Roses reunion is still blowing our minds

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash says the band’s reunion still feels strange to him.

He played his first shows in two decades with frontman Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan in April, and they’re currently crossing the US on their Not In This Lifetime tour – named after a quote Rose once gave about the chances of getting back together.

Slash tells Aeorosmith drummer Joey Kramer on WZLX radio: “Everybody’s playing nice. Everybody’s getting along and playing great, and the shows have been awesome.

“We were all pretty positive that it would never happen – so it’s still sort of blowing our minds.”

He adds: “It seems so surreal to me, you know. But everybody’s getting along great. I think everybody’s come a long way, and it’s all cool.”

Rose last month raised the possibility of new Guns N’ Roses material, saying: “I played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it.” The band are bookies’ favourites to appear at next year’s Download and Glastonbury festivals in the UK.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with AIC)

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

