3 Doors Down ex Matt Roberts dead at 38

Former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts had died at the age of 38, his father has confirmed.

His body was found in a Wisconsin hotel room ahead of a charity concert he was planning to play. An accidental overdose is suspected.

TMZ reports: “Matt’s dad Darrell says Matt had rehearsal until 1am, and the two went back to their hotel with an adjoining room.

“Darrell was woken up around 9am by detectives who informed Matt had passed away overnight. Darrell tells us presciption pills were involved, but he believes the possible OD was accidental.”

Roberts left 3 Doors Down in 2012 citing health issues, and saying the band would “always have a special place in my heart.” Frontman Brad Arnold said the guitarist would “always be welcome back with open arms.”

Earlier this year Arnold told TeamRock: “It was difficult. I’ve known him my entire life. He’s my cousin, actually. He and I used to play baseball together. Y’know, we just kinda went our own ways. But we wish him all the best in everything that he does.”

Chet Roberts took Matt Roberts’ place. Three Doors Down are currently touring in support of sixth album Us And The Night, released in March.

