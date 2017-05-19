Gungfly launch haunting animated video for He Held An Axe

Rikard Sjoblom’s Gungfly have released an animated video for their new track He Held An Axe.

The song features on the band’s album On Her Journey To The Sun which is out today (May 19) via Inside Out Music.

Former Beardfish man Sjoblom says: “One of the first songs I wrote for the album is a ballad called He Held An Axe. In Sweden there’s this old grand tradition among troubadours to write ‘murder ballads’ – beautiful ballads about gruesome killings in dark alleys. Think of Jack the Ripper and you get the picture.

“I wrote this one with a twist. It’s about a lonely guy who’s accused of murder by the town folk. Did he do it? Nobody knows.

“The great Peter Callow made an animated video for this song and I’m very proud to be able to present this to you today! It’s not for kids though, so please beware! Enjoy.”

Gungfly previously released a lyric video for Old Demons Die Hard and a promo for the album’s title track.

Gungfly On Her Journey To The Sun tracklist

Of The Orb On Her Journey To The Sun He Held An Axe My Hero If You Fall Pt 1 Polymixia Over My Eyes Old Demons Die Hard Keith (The Son Of Sun) The River of Sadness All A Dream

