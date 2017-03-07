Ex Beardfish man Sjoblom reveals new Gungfly album

Former Beardfish vocalist Rikard Sjoblom has revealed that his Gungfly project will release a new album later this year.

Titled On Her Journey To The Sun, the record will launch on May 19 after the band recently signed to InsideOut Music.

Sjoblom says: “Gungfly was born out of necessity, songs came to life whenever there was downtime with Beardfish or if a song didn’t quite fit within Beardfish’s – otherwise quite broad and eclectic – frame of styles.

“I basically started recording songs, mainly pop-oriented material, but being the type of songwriter and musician I am, some prog slipped through the radar as well.

“With the break-up of Beardfish all of the prog-related material I write needed to go somewhere and Gungfly was ready and able for this step!”

While a full tracklist has still to be revealed, the cover art along with a short teaser video have been released. View them both below.

Beardfish split in July 2016 over “various difficulties” adding: “We’ve had a very good run – eight albums in 15 years. We’ve toured with some great bands. We’ve met amazing people and found friends in places we’d never been before.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years, you guys are fantastic and the prog community is a very special place to be a part of.”

The On Her Journey To The Sun cover

Never Mind The Pollocks: Beardfish