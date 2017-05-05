Watch Gungfly lyric video for new track Old Demons Die Hard

Rikard Sjoblom’s Gungfly have launched a lyric video for their new track Old Demon’s Die Hard.

It features on the band’s upcoming album On Her Journey To The Sun which will launch on May 19 via InsideOut Music.

Former Beardfish leader Sjoblom says: “Old Demons Die Hard is a song about a bully and one of his victims. No virgin territory for me lyrically but this one has a different approach to the subject.

“It’s a song that I started writing and working on without really having a clear idea where I wanted to take it musically so I guess that’s why it’s all over the place!

“Our hero gets a phone call from an old classmate who used to be a real bastard to him in school – he’s moved back to town and wants to meet up and have a cup of coffee.

“At the same time as he hates the guy, our protagonist still struggles with feelings of feeling appreciated and cool because this clown is even acknowledging his existence.”

He continues: “The story takes place as he’s walking up to his house and he doesn’t know if he’s gonna say hi or punch him in the face once the door opens.”

Sjoblom says he’s fond of the song as it stands out from anything he’s previously worked on, and adds: “It has the 70s prog vibe of early Beardfish and the psychedelic funk-infused soul grooves of Gungfly and maybe, just maybe, something new?”

On Her Journey To the Sun is available for pre-order. See the album artwork and full tracklist below.

Gungfly previously released the title track from the album.

Gungfly On Her Journey To The Sun tracklist

Of The Orb On Her Journey To The Sun He Held An Axe My Hero If You Fall Pt 1 Polymixia Over My Eyes Old Demons Die Hard Keith (The Son Of Sun) The River of Sadness All A Dream

Ex Beardfish man Sjoblom reveals new Gungfly album