Watch video for new Muse track Dig Down

Muse have released a video for their new track Dig Down.

It’s the first material from Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard since their seventh album Drones, and comes just days after the band teased a video showing work behind-the-scenes on the promo.

The shoot was directed by Lance Drake and features Lauren Wasser, who lost her leg to toxic shock syndrome, and is said to be about “survival and fighting the odds.”

Drake says: “When I heard this song, I knew I wanted to do an action-packed narrative. I’d heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I’d always kept her in mind to shoot with one day.

“The power of the song made me think of her – so I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren’s story and how she overcame the odds.”

Bellamy adds: “When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in – that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

Muse are also gearing up for a North American tour with special guests Thirty Seconds To Mars and Pvris which will get underway later this month. They’ll then return to Europe for a handful of shows, including headline sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find a full list of Muse’s tour dates below.

May 20: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

May 21: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 02: Cincinnati Bunbury Festival, OH

Jun 03: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 06: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 08: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA

Jun 10: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jun 12: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 15: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 18: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

Jul 15: Ottawa RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 22: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 03: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 05: Montreal Osheaga Festival, QC

Aug 23: Belfast Vital, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 15: San Diego Del Mar Racetrack, CA

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful, NV

