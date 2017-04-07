Listen to new track from Rikard Sjoblom’s Gungfly

Rikard Sjoblom’s Gungfly have released a video for the title track from their debut album On Her Journey To The Sun.

The ex Beardfish leader will launch the record on May 19 via InsideOut Music.

Sjoblom says: “On Her Journey To The Sun is the title track for the new Gungfly album and I would say it is one of the poppier tunes of the bunch.

“Instead of doing a traditional music video we decided to record a live version of the song in the studio and film it. This seemed more natural for Gungfly and gave us a chance to show you the live band.”

He continues: “The title comes from the late stand-up comedian Bill Hicks who asked himself what moths used to fly into before there was electric light: ‘Are there moths on their way to the sun right now going, it’s gonna be worth it.’

“The lyrics have nothing to do with this but rather deal with letting go of someone or something that you just can’t resist. Hope you’ll like it!”

Beardfish split in July 2016 over “various difficulties” adding: “We’ve had a very good run – eight albums in 15 years. We’ve toured with some great bands. We’ve met amazing people and found friends in places we’d never been before.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years, you guys are fantastic and the prog community is a very special place to be a part of.”

On Her Journey To The Sun is now available for pre-order. See the album artwork and full tracklist below.

Gungfly On Her Journey To The Sun tracklist

Of The Orb On Her Journey To The Sun He Held An Axe My Hero If You Fall Pt 1 Polymixia Over My Eyes Old Demons Die Hard Keith (The Son Of Sun) The River of Sadness All A Dream

Beardfish singer Sjoblom streams Unbendable Sleep