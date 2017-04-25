New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, with Genesis on the front cover. With Steve Hackett touring in celebration of Wind & Wuthering’s 40th Anniversary, we talk to Hackett, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and producer David Hentschel about the making of the much-loved album and the reaction to it, asking ‘was it the band’s last big prog rock blow out?’.

Also in Prog 76…

Steve Hackett - as well as featuring in the cover story, Hackett talks to us about his new solo album, his career and his healing hands in this issue’s The Prog Interview.

Mike + The Mechanics - yet more Genesis-related treats, Mike Rutherford brings us up to speed with the new Mechanics album.

Hawkwind - Captain Brock steers his veteran space rockers into the dark woods with their latest album.

Big Big Train - the UK prog rockers hit the prog button again with new album Grimspound.

White Willow - The eclectic Norwegians are back with their first album for six years.

Physics House Band - we say hello to the mind-bending sounds of these young Brit proggers.

Uneven Structure - French prog metallers dial up the prog and turn down the metal.

Mostly Autumn - from the dark concept of Dressed In Voices to a new album brimming with the vitality of life itself.

Soen - Swedish prog metallers forge stronger identity on album number three.

Mew - uplifting stuff from these melodically minded Danes.

Ryuichi Sakamoto - the groundbreaking Japanese musician gives a rare interview in this issue’s Outer Limits feature.

Ayreon - Arjan Lucassen is back with more special guests and concepts than you can imagine!!

The Parallax Method - young, British, mind-bending and fun…

Post-Rock - Wire, sleepmakeswaves, I Like Trains and more explore how post-rock became part of prog…

Mike Portnoy - prog’s favourite drummer reveal;s what goes on in his proggy world.

Will Smith - the Thick Of It All comedian opens up his proggy record collection.

There’s album and live reviews from Lonely Robot, Solstafir, Anderson Rabin Wakeman, Marillion, Haken, Peter Hammill and more…

And Voyager, Big Big Train, Goldray and White Willow and more on the accompanying CD. [PLEASE NOTE: Damanek are track 6 on the CD and Ayreon track 7. There is an error on the CD pages in the magazine but the tracklisting on the back of the CD sleeve is correct]

