Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier embraces diversity in metal

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier believes the metal scene is a more inclusive place than some might think.

Reacting to Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider’s remarks that metal is more divisive than ever, Duplantier gave his take on the state of the scene and took a different view to his elder counterpart.

Speaking to TeamRock at Bloodstock before his band perform on the Ronnie James Dio stage tonight (Saturday), Duplantier says: “I think it’s pretty good. There is a shift in the mentality where there is no lines between genres any more.

“I know we don’t have the bands that we had in the 90s, like Pantera and Rage Against The Machine, but we do have Mastodon, Meshuggah, Behemoth and bands like that who are part of it.

“Mastodon, for example, move between genres but they are very welcome in the metal community. Music now is more of a way to connect people than back in the day. Metal is growing as the world is shrinking, because the internet has brought us closer together.

“So I don’t think it’s divisive, I think it’s the opposite.”

Duplantier gives a very recent example for why he thinks this way, describing how he watched French electronic star Perturbator wow thousands of metalheads at the Brutal Assault festival in the Czech Republic this week.

He adds: “We were at Brutal Assault and there was this French guy called Perturbator who was playing pretty electronic music and all these Eastern European death and black metal fans were really enjoying it.”

Gojira’s sixth album Magma was only released this year, but already the band’s thoughts are moving towards the follow-up, with Duplantier itching to get back into his purpose-built new studio in New York.

He says: “We wrote a lot of songs for Magma that didn’t make it on to the record so we have that material still spinning in our heads. We did consider putting some of it out on an EP but we will see what happens.

“We talk about new material often because we don’t want to wait too long before we put out the next record. We want to keep going with new songs and be progressive.

“We definitely feel very inspired. When I listen to Magma I hear things and get little ideas that could lead to other songs.”

In July, Metal Hammer fans voted Magma their favourite album of 2016 so far. Gojira have a string of tour dates still to come this year.

