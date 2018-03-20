Godsmack and Shinedown announce co-headline summer tour

Godsmack and Shinedown have announced a co-headline tour of the US which will take place this summer.

The run of 29 shows will get under way at Clarkson’s DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 22 and wrap up at Wantagh’s Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater on September 2.

Like A Storm and Red Sun Rising will support on selected dates.

Godsmack’s Sully Erna says: “We really believe this could be a great moment in our band’s career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

“We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!

“We’re preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!”

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith adds: “It’s all about impact, and making a statement. We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring.

“The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown and Godsmack will most certainly not let them down.

“This will be the rock’n’roll event of the year. In other words, it’s about to get heavy!”

Godsmack will release their new album When Legends Rise on April 27 via BMG, while Shinedown’s new record Attention Attention will arrive on May 4 via Atlantic Records.

Tickets will go on general sale via LiveNation on Friday (March 23).

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jul 22: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (with Like A Storm)

Jul 24: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY (with Like A Storm)

Jul 25: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI (with Like A Storm)

Jul 27: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL (with Like A Storm)

Jul 28: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN (with Like A Storm)

Jul 29: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA (with Like A Storm)

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO (with Like A Storm)

Aug 02: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with Like A Storm)

Aug 03: Las Vegas Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, NV (with Like A Storm)

Aug 04: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA (with Like A Storm)

Aug 06: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM (with Like A Storm)

Aug 08: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS (with Like A Storm)

Aug 11: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (with Like A Storm)

Aug 12: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX (with Like A Storm)

Aug 14: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 15: Biloxi Coast Coliseum, MS (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 16: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 19: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 22: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 24: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 25: Mansfield XFINITY Center, MA (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ with (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 28: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 29: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY (with Red Sun Rising)

Aug 31: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA (with Red Sun Rising)

Sep 01: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (with Red Sun Rising)

Sep 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY (with Red Sun Rising)