Godsmack return with new single and album

Godsmack have announced their return with a new single and details on their seventh studio album.

The follow-up to 2014’s 1000hp is titled When Legends Rise and is set to arrive on April 27 via Spinefarm Records. And to mark the announcement, the band have released a stream of their new track Bulletproof.

Guitarist and vocalist Sully Erna says of the record: “It was just about evolving as a songwriter. I wanted to stretch my wings even further, to use all of the experiences I’ve had writing different types of music over the years and apply that to finding a way to introduce a newer, fresher, more mature sound, while still maintaining the power of Godsmack.”

He adds: “It’s been an amazing road we have travelled through all the ups and downs. But being able to conquer those challenging times with alcohol and egos and everything else that can tear a band apart is what we are the most proud of.

“To be able to stand strong again and do it better than we ever have. It’s about burning it down and building it back up. It’s the phoenix rising from the ashes!”

When Legends Rise is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Godsmack When Legends Rise tracklist

When Legends Rise Bulletproof Unforgettable Every Part Of Me Take It To The Edge Under Your Scars Someday Just One Time Say My Name Let It Out Eye Of The Storm

Welcome back: Godsmack