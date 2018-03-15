Metal Hammer Podcast: Which Metal Bands Will Step Up In 2018?

The new episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now live on iTunes and on Acast!

In a week where Parkway Drive and Five Finger Death Punch announce new albums, we ask which bands are likely to make the leap into arenas and the mainstream in 2018?

This week Merlin, Eleanor and Luke discuss the possibility of metal’s new breed making a bid for the mainstream. We also discuss our biggest regrets in music, albums being played in their entirety, the funniest things we’ve seen at gigs and much more! There are even mentions of Doctor Who and Robot Wars.

