Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

How do you fancy filling your ears with 90 million songs from artists from every genre imaginable? Sounds good, right. Well, if you’re looking to kick-start your music streaming journey or are simply swapping platforms, then Amazon Music Unlimited should be on your list.

And if you’re a new subscriber, you can currently get the first three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free so you can dive in and get a proper feel for the service before committing fully.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for free

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited right now and you'll get three free months to sample as much music as you can fit into your ears. Offer open to new subscribers only.

This offer is available on both side of the Atlantic and should you choose to continue using the streaming service after the three month trial is up, you’ll pay $9.99/£9.99 a month. If you’re already a Prime member, the monthly fee is reduced to $7.99/£7.99 per month.

Not only will you get instant access to millions of songs, but Amazon Music Unlimited also features spatial audio, where thousands of tracks are available to stream in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Channeled through a good speaker system or a set of headphones, and you’ll find audio detail that passed you by previously - even on tracks you know inside out.

There are no ads to interrupt your listening pleasure, you can also listen offline – and when not filling your lugs with music, there are a ridiculous number of quality podcasts to keep you informed and interested.

