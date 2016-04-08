The Gentle Storm in Brightest Light live video

The Gentle Storm have released a live video featuring a performance of their track Brightest Light.

It was filmed in the Netherlands during their first run of dates, as Anneke van Giersbergen and her live lineup toured to promote debut album The Diary.

Although it was co-created by Arjen Lucassen, he only made a handful of appearances alongside the band, saying: “I don’t see myself as a performer, because I’m not very good at it, and I get stage fright and stuff like that.”

The Gentle Storm play three shows in South America this weekend, followed by dates in Spain, the USA and the Netherlands. Van Giersbergen launches a solo acoustic tour of Europe later this month.

Apr 08: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina

Apr 09: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Apr 10: Sao Paulo Hanger 110, Brazil

Jul 02: Be Prog My Friend festival, Spain

Sep 09: ProgPower USA, Atlanta

Dec 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands