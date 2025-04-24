"Life is beautiful!" Voyager share their first new music since singer Danny Estrin's cancer diagnosis

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have shared their first new music for two years, with the release of a video for their brand new 'comeback' single Seen Better Days.

It's the first new music from the Perth quintet since singer Danny Estrin was diagnosed with cancer back in September 2023, which forced the band to cancel all plans for their recently released Fearless In Love album and curtailing all the momentum of the band's Eurovison success.

“Difficult times yield dark music," says Estrin of the new single. "It won't come as a surprise that Seen Better Days is a personal account of the 18 months of hell, through chemotherapy, radiation and surgery that I have endured. Embracing the beautiful love and support I have received from friends, family and fans while often putting on a brave face in the horrid abyss of stage 4 cancer is no easy feat, so I felt it was right to put it to words and music.

"Somehow as brutally vulnerable as the song is, it still maintains an uplifting melancholy and, despite its crushing ending, manages a breath of optimism through the bleakness... after all, life is beautiful."

The release of Seen Better Days coincides with the announcement that Voyager will perform two live shows in their hometown Perth this coming June/July.

They will play an all-ages show (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult) at the Rosemont Hotel on June 21 and Magnet House on July 4.

Voyager last appeared in stage in January with a 15-minute performance at the Rugby SVNS in Perth.

